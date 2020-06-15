Autopsy report says Rayshard Brooks shot twice in back, lists death as homicide

(CNN) — Rayshard Brooks was shot twice in the back, according to a release by the Fulton County, Georgia, Medical Examiner’s Office.

Brooks died from organ damage and blood loss from the two gunshot wounds, according to the office.

The autopsy, performed on Sunday, lists Brooks’ cause of death as gunshot wounds to the back. The manner of death is listed as homicide.

Protesters took to the streets of Atlanta — and elsewhere around the country — again Sunday. In Atlanta, they gathered at the fast food restaurant where Brooks died Friday. The restaurant was torched by protesters Saturday.

The Fulton County District Attorney criticized the police officers’ handling of Brooks’ fatal shooting and said that a decision on whether to bring charges could come around Wednesday.

“(Brooks) did not seem to present any kind of threat to anyone, and so the fact that it would escalate to his death just seems unreasonable,” DA Paul Howard told CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield on Sunday.

“It just seems like this is not the kind of conversation and incident that should have led to someone’s death.”

Brooks, 27, was shot dead by an officer Friday night at a Wendy’s drive-through in the city after police moved to handcuff him for suspected driving under the influence, according to videos from the scene. The videos show that Brooks took an officer’s Taser during the attempted arrest and then fired the Taser at the officers as he ran away.

One officer then fatally shoots Brooks three times with his service weapon, authorities said.

The killing has had rapid repercussions in Atlanta, one of many cities where protesters have called for an end to police violence and racism in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The officer who shot Brooks was fired and police chief Erika Shields resigned as exasperated protesters have called for justice.

On Saturday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she did not believe Brooks’ death was a justified use of deadly force.