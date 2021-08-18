BBB discusses help for Haiti, finding accredited charities

Tuesday night, Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency put the number of deaths from Saturday’s earthquake at 1,941. It also said 9,900 were injured, with many of them waiting outside in stifling heat for medical assistance.

The ruin caused by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake has motivated millions to give, to try and help Haitians re-gain safety and some sense of normalcy.

But, just like this natural disaster has provided an opportunity for the generous to get involved, it’s opened the door for scammers to take advantage.

Alma Galvan From the Sacramento Better Business Bureau joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to help givers avoid the unfortunate pitfalls of trying to do something good.

The following is a list of BBB Accredited Charities (i.e., organizations that meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability) raising funds for disaster relief in Haiti. The first link shows the BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report on the charity. The second is a link to the page on the charity’s website that describes its Haiti Earthquake activities or fundraising.

