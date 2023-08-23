(KTLA) – Beyonce wants fans to ramp up their energy — and style — in the final phase of her Renaissance World Tour.

The “Alien Superstar” artist made the request of her Beyhive on Tuesday night, via her Instagram story and website.

“Virgo season is upon us,” Beyonce wrote. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows Aug. 23-Sept. 22!”

Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023, in London, England. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

The singer then explained that she’s trying to create a “human disco ball” each night of the tour, so everyone can “mirror each other’s joy.”

“Virgo season together in the house of chrome,” she concluded her message. “See you there!”

Beyonce fans line up to buy merchandise at an arena in Stockholm, Sweden, during her first concert of the Renaissance World Tour on May 10, 2023. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images)

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour, which kicked off in May at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, wraps up in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 1 after a final leg of shows in the U.S. and Canada.