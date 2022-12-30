(KTXL) — President Joe Biden is granting full pardons to six people this Friday, including to two Californians, according to White House officials.

The pardons come several months after Biden issued a “categorical pardon” to thousands of people that had been convicted of simple possession of marijuana, as well as three pardons issued in April.

While a pardon does not expunge or erase a person’s conviction, the person is relieved of the legal consequences and certain civic rights are restored.

In the Friday announcement, White House officials detailed the six individuals that will receive a full pardon from the president.

Gary Parks Davis — Yuma, Arizona

Gary Parks Davis, 66, pleaded guilty to using a telephone to facilitate a cocaine transaction when he was 22.

Davis served a six-month sentence in county jail and completed probation in 1981. Since then, he obtained a bachelor’s degree and ran his own landscaping business while also serving on a school booster club and supporting the local rotary club and chamber of commerce.

Beverly Ann Ibn-Thomas — Columbus, Ohio

Beverly Ann Ibn-Thomas, 80, was convicted of second-degree murder while armed in the killing of her husband at age 33. She was pregnant at the time and testified that her husband verbally and physically abused her, as well as threatened her, including in the moments before she shot him.

The court refused to allow expert testimony on battered woman syndrome, a psychological condition that develops in victims of domestic violence.

Ibn-Thomas was sentenced to one to five years of incarceration, and her appeal was significant in the judicial recognition of battered woman syndrome.

Recently, Ibn-Thomas has been director of nursing at a healthcare business and continues to work as a case manager.

Charlie Byrnes Jackson — Swansea, South Carolina

Charlie Byrnes Jackson, 77, pleaded guilty to possession and the sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps at age 18, for which he was sentenced to five years probation.

Because of the conviction, he was unable to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps, a dream he had during high school.

Jackson has been active in his church for more than 30 years and he has used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate church buildings.

John Dix Nock III — St. Augustine, Florida

John Dix Nock III, 72, pleaded guilty to one count of renting and making for use, as an owner, a place for the purpose of manufacturing marijuana plants.

Nock did not cultivate marijuana nor played any role in the grow house but was sentenced at age 27 to six months confinement and three years of supervised release, as well as paid the value of the home to the government.

As a general contractor, Nock provides mentorship to younger contractors and has helped organize since 1999 an annual fishing tournament that benefits abused young men.

Edward Lincoln De Coito III — Dublin, California

Edward Lincoln De Coito III, 50, pleaded guilty to involvement in a marijuana trafficking conspiracy when he was 23, which involved serving as a courier on five or six occasions.

De Coito was imprisoned for almost two years, and before his offense, he had served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserves.

Since his release, De Coito has worked as an electrician and as a pilot.

Vincente Ray Flores — Winters, California

Vincente Ray Flores, 37, pleaded guilty at a special court-martial for consuming ecstasy and alcohol while serving in the military at age 19.

He was sentenced to four months of confinement and forfeited part of his military pay for several months, as well as received a reduction in rank to E-2.

Flores participated in an Air Force Return to Duty rehabilitation program and received an amended reduction in rank to E-3.

He remains on active duty and has volunteered through the military, including for Habitat for Humanity and for service members returning from deployment.