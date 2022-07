(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 Wednesday, according to the White House.

“Back to the Oval,” Biden wrote in a tweet with a photo of his negative COVID test. “Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support.”

The press release shared an attached letter from the Physician to the President Dr. Kevin O’Connor describing the president’s treatment course the past five days.

“President Biden completed his five-day course of PAXLOVID 36 hours ago. As of this morning, he has completed five full days of isolation. He remains fever-free and he discontinued use of any acetaminophen (Tylenol) for the past 36 hours,” O’Connor wrote in the letter.

“This morning, he tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by antigen testing. Given these reassuring factors, the President will discontinue his strict isolation measures,” the letter explained.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks in the Rose Garden at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The president tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday morning and experienced very mild symptoms. Biden has been fully vaccinated and boosted twice, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.