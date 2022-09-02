(The Hill) – President Biden on Thursday responded to the hecklers during his primetime speech in Philadelphia, saying that a democracy allows them to protest.

“They’re entitled to be outrageous. This is a democracy,” the president said in the middle of his remarks.

Protestors yelled from outside of the Independence National Historical Park: “Let’s go, Brandon” and “F Joe Biden.” The phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” quickly became a political slogan adopted former President Trump’s base after a TV commentator mistakenly interpreted a crowd chanting of “f— Joe Biden” as “Let’s Go Brandon,” in support of NASCAR driver Brandon Brown.

Biden’s speech on Thursday was centered around warning that Trump and Republicans aligned with him are threats to the country. It was framed beforehand as remarks about “the soul of the nation.”

Biden also snapped back at those yelling during his remarks, saying, “good manners is nothing they’ve ever suffered from,” according to Reuters White House reporter Jeff Mason.

The president emphasized in his remarks the danger of MAGA-aligned Republicans, arguing that they cast doubt on election results, spread conspiracy theories, attack law enforcement, do not respect the Constitution, and have blind loyalty for Trump.

Biden has had other interruptions during speeches throughout his presidency. In July, the president was interrupted by Manuel Oliver, the father of mass shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, during an event at the White House.

Biden responded, “let him talk, let him talk” when Oliver appeared to suggest that the bipartisan gun control bill did not go far enough.