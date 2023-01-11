BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center and is heading home, the team announced on Wednesday.

Hamlin returned to Buffalo on Monday after being treated at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati following his cardiac arrest against the Bengals on Jan. 2.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” said Dr. Jamie Knadler, the Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health and a critical care physician.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.