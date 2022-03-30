LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials have located the body of missing Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion in a remote part of Churchill County, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Her body was discovered Tuesday in what deputies described as a remote gravesite. It was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, officials said, where Irion’s identity was confirmed on Wednesday.

Deputies said a tip led to them to the remote area.

Irion was last seen alive on March 12. Deputies arrested Troy Driver, 41, last week, charging him with first-degree kidnapping.

Troy Driver (Image: Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Irion was last seen around 5 a.m. on March 12 walking through a Walmart parking lot in Fernley. Fernley is in Lyon County, about 400 miles northwest of Las Vegas and 35 miles east of Reno.

On Monday, the FBI announced it was offering a reward for information leading to her discovery.