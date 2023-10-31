DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Florida’s DeSoto County are asking drivers to keep an eye out for the “Booty Patrol” — a white truck they accuse of impersonating law enforcement.

The Chevy Silverado, which is equipped with red and blue lights, has also been impersonating officials in “several” other Florida counties as well, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The Silverado is described as having multiple green decals, including some that say “Booty Patrol” around the truck. One photo shared by deputies appears to show the words “National Booty Behavior Protection” on the passenger door.

Photo courtesy of the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office

In addition to the “Booty Patrol” decals, the truck also features a decal that appears to be a social media handle that matches with TikTok and Instagram accounts which also feature images of a “Booty Patrol” truck.

The license plate of the truck in the online videos also appears to match that of the truck described by DeSoto County deputies.

“If you or anyone you know has been pulled over by this suspicious vehicle or has any information related to these incidents, please do not hesitate to reach out to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division, at 863-993-4700,” deputies wrote on Facebook.

When contacted, the public information officer for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office did not disclose whether the operators of the truck had, in fact, pulled over any other motorists, or what charges they may be facing. She did confirm, however, that officers observed the vehicle flashing its red and blue lights on Monday. Deputies also made contact with the driver during a traffic stop and issued a citation, she said.

The case is now being investigated by the state attorney, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

Images of similarly decorated trucks and cars, meanwhile, have been shared on Reddit and Facebook in recent years, including at least one with a different Instagram handle.

“Looks official to me,” one person joked on Reddit.