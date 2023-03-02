Burger King is bringing back a fan-favorite item and a new variation of a classic food offering to celebrate the return of spring. The new food items will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants.

The fast-food burger chain announced Tuesday that customers could purchase “Melts,” the restaurant’s take on patty melts, once again from March 6 until May 14.

To give guests more of an opportunity to have it their way, Burger King will also offer three variations of the “Melt” sandwich.

Burger King new menu items
– Classic Melt: Includes toasted bread, two burger patties, American cheese, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.
-Spicy Melt: Includes toasted bread, two burger patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeños and a spicy sauce.
– Bacon Melt: Includes toasted bread, two burger patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, bacon and Stacker sauce.

Burger King is also debuting a spicy twist to its Chicken Fries. Spicy Chicken Fries will be made with a “blend of spices that are sure to pack a punch,” a news release said. The latest variation of the classic menu item joins a growing list of unique interpretations that have debuted over the years.

Burger King new menu items
The company announced that Spicy Chicken Fries will be on the menu from March 6 until May 14.

In addition to new food items, BK Royal Perks members will be able to win prizes and access a special line-up of meals on the BK app beginning March 9.