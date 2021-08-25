California murder suspect shot by Amtrak police in Chicago dies, officials say

CHICAGO (WGN) — A murder suspect in California was shot in Union Station by Amtrak police officers Tuesday evening and later died.

Around 5:15 p.m., police responded to Union Station, located in the 200 block of Canal Street, on the report of a shooting.

A spokesperson Tuesday night said Amtrak police were made aware about a California man with outstanding warrants, including murder, headed to Chicago on a train.

After a preliminary investigation, police said the man ran from officers on a platform and subsequently fired shots at officers. Officers returned fire and struck the man. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said that the man died, but did not identify him, citing lack of next of kin notice.

An Amtrak officer was not shot and transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Amtrak said officers were equipped with body cameras at the time of the shooting.

All Amtrak train traffic was halted for about an hour.

Jordan Hasko had just arrived in Chicago from Denver, Colorado, when he said he heard the unmistakable sound of gunfire behind him.

“I kind of kept running forward and ducked down to the right because I didn’t know what direction they were shooting or what was going on and then I just kept my way inside,” he said.

Chicago police are investigating the shooting. They have not been able to confirm where the man got on the train or why he was in Chicago.