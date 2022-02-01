Call it ‘Twosday’: 2/22/22 actually falls on a Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The 22nd day of February, or 2/22/22, falls on a Tuesday. Maybe the day should be called “Twosday” instead.

We’ve had other interesting dates – 1/23/45, 11/11/11, 2/4/06 – but the fact that a day of twos falls on a day that actually sounds like the number is something else entirely.

The real question is where will you be at 2:22 on 2/22/22?

Perhaps, you will be enjoying a taco since it also will be Taco Tuesday, after all.

Feb. 22, 2022 is a palindrome date, meaning it can be read the same way backward and forward.

Last year contained a total of 22 palindrome dates, including Jan. 2, which became the first Inauguration Day to be a palindrome date. The next one will be on 1-20-3021, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

It joined a run of nine other palindrome dates in January 2021. In fact, we saw 10 days of five-digit palindromes in a row: 1-20-21, 1-21-21, 1-22-21, 1-23-21, 1-24-21, 1-25-21, 1-26-21, 1-27-21, 1-28-21 and 1-29-21.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, some cultures believe palindrome dates are lucky. That’s why many couples choose them for their wedding celebrations.

In Las Vegas, a particularly popular spot for nuptials, wedding ceremonies have always proven popular on palindrome dates.

Nearly 2,700 couples tied the knot on 10/10/10; over 1,800 married on 12/12/12, and 3,125 got hitched on 11/11/11.

Topping the list as the most popular date in Vegas so far was 7/7/07, when 4,492 marriages were performed throughout Clark County. The second most popular Vegas wedding date of all time was 11/11/11, when 3,125 couples were married in the county.

So if 2/22/22 doesn’t float your boat, there’s always 2/2/22, Groundhog Day, but it falls on a Wednesday.

You could also wait for 3/3/33, but that is 11 years away, and “Threesday” just doesn’t have the same ring to it.