Campaign underway to get Navy ship named after Filipino American veteran

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and one organization is trying to preserve and promote the rich history between the United States and the Philippines.



They’re hoping to do that by getting a Navy ship named after a Filipino American veteran.

Fireman 2nd Class Telesforo de la Crux Trinidad received the Medal of Honor on April 1, 1915. During boiler explosions onboard the USS San Diego in the Gulf of California, Trinidad saved two crewmembers despite being seriously injured himself.

Trinidad also holds the distinction of being the only Asian American and Filipino American in the U.S. Navy to have received the Medal of Honor.

No Navy ships have been named after a Filipino servicemember.

Cecila Gaerlan of the USS Trinidad Telesforo Campaign joined Sonseeahray to talk about how we can make this happen.