(FOX40.COM) — If someone is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, they may want to check the expiration date of their at-home test.

According to a report from UC Davis Health, an expired COVID-19 test can give false results due to the degrading of the chemicals, components and packaging in the home kits.

“Chemicals can go bad. The antibodies used to detect the virus can degrade due to time, heat and air exposure,” said Nam Tran, professor and senior director of clinical pathology at UC Davis Health in a recent report. “Even humidity getting into the test kit can impact the paper strip, among other issues.”

Tran advises people to not use expired tests because there’s risk of spreading the disease if you get a false negative and a false positive may prevent you from doing day-to-day activities.

In the report, Tran explained that most at-home test kits “often use antibodies produced by the manufacturer” to detect the virus and the liquid solution in the kits can break the virus apart.

“For some tests, this helps kills the virus and releases viral proteins that are essential for detection,” Tran said. “This solution also helps move the protein along the test strip to enable the tests to detect the unique antibodies.”

Many brands have expiration dates, but some may be extended and could are considered good to use, according to Food and Administration website. Each brand’s expiration date are specific with the dates usually pushed back for a certain amount of months.

But to put your mind at ease, Tran suggest getting a new test if you want to have reliable results. If you can’t get a new test and are symptomatic, Tran said to mask up and isolate, is possible, to avoid spreading the illness.

Self-tests also work for new variants, as antigen test specifically target the parts of the virus that are not likely to change, Tran said.

“There’s a saying in laboratory medicine, ‘No test is better than an inaccurate test,’” Tran said. “Essentially, if you get a false answer, you may be worse off than if you didn’t test at all.”