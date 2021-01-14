Capitol riot: Confederate flag photo leads to Delaware man’s arrest

FILE – Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump, including Kevin Seefried, center, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. Prosecutors say Seefried, photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag during a deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol was arrested Thursday, Jan. 14, after authorities used the image to help identify him. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Prosecutors say a Delaware man photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag during a deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol was arrested Thursday after authorities used the image to help identify him.

A news release from Washington-based federal prosecutors said that Kevin Seefried was arrested in Delaware, along with his son Hunter Seefried.

Prosecutors said both entered the Senate Building through a broken window before Kevin Seefried was seen carrying around the Confederate flag in photos that caught attention from news outlets and social media.

Both were charged with unlawfully entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and degradation of government property.