Casino workers’ union plans protest drive on Las Vegas Strip

FILE – In this April 19, 2020, file photo, sheets covering electronic slot machines at a casino ar shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic in Las Vegas. The casino workers’ Culinary Union plans to hold a protest drive up the Las Vegas Strip, Tuesday, May 12,2020 to call for casino companies to release their reopening plans and to adopt the union’s recommended safety protocols. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The casino workers’ Culinary Union plans to hold a protest drive up the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday evening to call for casino companies to release their reopening plans and to adopt the union’s recommended safety protocols.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board and the Nevada Gaming Commission, which is considered the final authority on regulations and licensing, approved rules that will require casinos to limit customers, keep gamblers spaced apart and disinfect dice, cards and all other surfaces upon reopening.

The union has called for more extensive proposals, including testing staff for COVID-19 and screening people, including guests, with temperature checks upon entry.