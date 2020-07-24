Caught on camera: Civil rights lawyer ‘violently shoved’ trying to help migrant children at ‘black box’ hotel

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Members of the Texas Civil Rights Project told Border Report they were “violently shoved” into an elevator while attempting to get the names and information of migrant children who are reportedly being held for expulsion from the United States at a South Texas hotel.

The nonprofit organization posted a video on social media late Thursday showing three men forcefully remove TCRP lawyer Andy Udelsman and a staffer from the fourth floor of the Hampton Inn & Suites in McAllen. The three men do not identify themselves nor do they show law enforcement badges as they confront the advocates. McAllen police were then called to the hotel and an officer told Border Report that hotel staff had reported people were in the hotel without permission and told to leave.

BREAKING: Our attorney was aggressively rejected from trying to offer help to immigrant children illegally detained at a Hampton Inn in McAllen, TX. He and another of our staffer were violently shoved into the hotel elevator and were told they could not offer help. #FreeThemALL!

After they were ejected, Udelsman and other migrant advocates held hand-made signs from a busy highway in front of the hotel in hopes of communicating with those inside the hotel. The advocates held a long roll of white paper with a phone number to the civil rights organization written on others held signs telling those inside to call them with their names and dates of birth and country of origin.

Some people opened curtains in rooms on the top floor and waved back, and some even held signs saying they had no cellphones and needed help.

Migrant advocates claim asylum-seeking children and adults are being held prior to expulsion proceedings Thursday, July 24, 2002 at the Hampton Inn & Suites in McAllen, Texas. Members of the Texas Civil Rights Project held signs urging those inside to call a number to receive free legal advice and to give their information. Some people waved from inside the hotel. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that asylum-seeking children and adults were being held by a private contractor hired by the Department of Homeland Security at this McAllen hotel, as well as at least two other hotels on the Southwest border prior to deportation. The hotels have been hired at least 200 times in the past several weeks, according to the report.

Border Report asked officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to verify if these children are asylum-seekers in DHS custody; the name of the contracting company and if it has been hired by DHS; what protocols and standards are being used to monitor the children in the rooms; if the children have been tested for the coronavirus; how long they are being held and if they are slated for deportation? An ICE official responded early Friday that the agency is working on a statement and this story will be updated if one is received.

TCRP officials told Border Report that the second, third, fourth and fifth floors of the hotel are housing asylum-seekers in what they call a “black box” situation, whereby the migrants are expelled from the country without any legal recourse for trying to claim asylum, and without being allowed to consult with a lawyer.

“We know that at this Hampton Inn Suites is that DHS is using the hotel here as a place to house immigrant children as well as other asylum-seekers before they are illegally expelled back to their home countries without due process or being able to speak to an attorney. So the only way attorneys are able to help is if we are able to get information on people being held in the rooms up there, their name and date of birth and all those details so we can intervene and try to stop their illegal expulsions,” Zenén Jaimes Pérez, advocacy and communications director for TCRP told Border Report.

“The Trump administration is using the COVID pandemic to basically make a black box here in this hotel where people are having their human rights rights violated,” Pérez said.

The hotel is located in Hidalgo County, which is one of the hardest-hit areas for coronavirus infections in all of Texas and the nation right now. On Thursday, 33 more people died from COVID-19 and 813 tested positive, Hidalgo County officials reported. This brings the total death count to 433 in this county of just 860,000 where over 1,000 people remain hospitalized due to the virus.

A court-appointed monitor for immigrant youth filed a report claiming a “lack of oversight” of migrant youth who are being held in hotels in the Southwest, according to the Associated Press.

“Isolating a child alone in a hotel room for 10-14 days can have a more harmful emotional impact than that seen in adults,” according to the report filed Wednesday by Andrea Ordin. She also noted there was no apparent lower age limit for children held at hotels and that ICE had not issued “consistent or formal care requirements” for young children’s hygiene, nutrition, or well-being.

Pérez told Border Report that his organization suspects that hundreds, if not thousands, of asylum-seekers are being held under DHS authority at dozens of hotels across the Southwest. Border Report has asked ICE officials to clarify and explain if and why children are being housed in hotels, rather than facilities sanctioned for care of children by the Department of Health and Human Services. This story will be updated if information is received.

Last month the TCRP was among several groups that sued the federal government on behalf of an unaccompanied 13-year-old migrant girl from El Salvador who was expelled to her home country recently without proper processing by DHS officials under a new policy enacted by the Trump administration during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is one of the nation’s first legal challenges to the Trump administration’s order restricting immigration at the border based on an unprecedented invocation of the Public Health Service Act, which was implemented when border restrictions were put in place March 20 to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Pérez said the organization is trying to ascertain information on other asylum-seekers but cannot file any legal motions without knowing their full name, birth date and country of origin. That is why they were standing outside the McAllen hotel for hours on Thursday evening in the hopes of locating more migrants.

“We have to resort to measures like this to standing outside in the middle of a pandemic. Hoping to get in touch with those inside so they can exercise their legal rights,” Pérez said.

On Friday, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, a Democrat from McAllen, issued a statement saying he is aware of the situation at the Hampton Inn in McAllen “and am deeply concerned by the events that have taken place. Rest assured, we will be taking the appropriate Congressional action to get to the bottom of this.”

