CDC advisory panel to meet on vaccine allocation

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot for part of a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna, in Binghamton, N.Y. Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca have all reported promising results with their vaccines, according to preliminary data, but it could be well into 2021 before they’re rolled out on a large scale. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

MIAMI (AP) — A panel of U.S. advisers will meet Tuesday to vote on how scarce, initial supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine will be given out once one has been approved.

Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older.

Tuesday’s meeting is for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group established by the CDC. The panel of experts recommends who to vaccinate and when — advice the government almost always follows.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have asked the FDA to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Moderna Inc. is expected to also seek emergency use of its vaccine soon.