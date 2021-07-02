Celebrate hair independence with National CROWN Day virtual event

National CROWN Day, also known as Black Hair Independence Day, celebrates the signing of the first CROWN Act legislation in 2019.

The CROWN Act, or Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, strives to eliminate race-based hair discrimination across the country.

Former California Senator Holly J. Mitchell introduced the inaugural CROWN Act in January 2019.

The inaugural CROWN Act expanded the definition of race in the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) and state Education Code, to ensure protection in workplaces and in K-12 public and charter schools. Since then, The CROWN Act has galvanized support from federal and state legislators in the movement to end hair discrimination nationwide. The CROWN ACT Website

So far, 13 states and 29 municipalities have enacted it.

Some organizations are celebrating the achievement with a virtual event on July 3, including the CROWN Awards, which start at 4 p.m.

Kelli Richardson Lawson, the founding CEO of the JOY Collective, spoke to Pedro about the anniversary and why the The CROWN Act is important.