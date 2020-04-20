CEO Wynn Resorts Las Vegas calls for May reopening of hard-hit state

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 14: An exterior view shows MGM Grand & Hotel & Casino as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Several employees at MGM Resorts International hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. MGM Resorts International employees who can will start working from home next week. MGM has closed all nightclubs, dayclubs, buffets, spas, gyms and salons at its properties in Las Vegas and on Monday, it will close 150 food and beverage outlets and furloughs and layoffs will begin. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — It’s been a little over a month since the celebrated Las Vegas Strip went dark. The move, like much of the business practices surrounding COVID-19, was unprecedented.

But now, in what appears to be another unprecedented move, the CEO of Wynn Resorts — not the Nevada government — is calling for parts of Nevada to reopen in May.

In an opinion piece published Sunday night in The Nevada Independent, Wynn CEO Matt Maddox says that Nevada Gov. Stephen Sisolak should reopen the state’s struggling economy, which he says is “likely be one of the hardest-hit states in the nation.”

Maddox goes on to outline a comprehensive plan for what he calls an incremental reopening, which includes wearing masks, increasing testing and monitoring data. Social distancing behaviors would be enforced.

“If we incrementally reopen, we might have to pull back if a spike in cases occurs that jeopardizes our healthcare system capacity,” Maddox writes. “However, the only way to cross this river is one stone at a time, and we need to put our feet in the water before it is too late,” suggesting he is keen on taking a chance and then recalibrating as necessary.

Wynn Resorts was among the very first of the Las Vegas resorts to close. At the time of the closure, 15,000 Wynn Resort employees were asked to stay home and be paid for 60 days of work.

In his plea to the Nevada governor, Maddox notes the cost of the closure and the company’s decision to pay both full and part-time employees, including money for estimated tips: $3 million per day or $180 million for two months.

The decision to shut down the casino came two weeks before Gov. Sisolak issued a stay-at-home order for the state. This directive came several weeks after dozens of other states ordered residents to stay home and all but essential businesses to close.

Maddox’s statement also follows protests around the country pushing for the reopening of the economy.

Wynn Resorts could not immediately be reached for comment.