LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock, Arkansas, apartment complex has been identified as the father of a reality television star.

Ronald Dunlap, 49, is the father of Cassadee Dunlap, who starred in the second season of “Cheer.” A police report showed he was shot several times after going into the wrong apartment early Saturday morning.

A family member told Nexstar’s KARK that Dunlap thought it was his apartment, but he actually lived in a different building.

Joshua Womack told KARK he was asleep and heard knocking on the door shortly after 3 a.m., but then the situation escalated.

“I heard a big, loud thud through the front door,” Womack said. “The door was actually knocked off the hinges. With that, he ended up bum-rushing it. It wasn’t like an accidental walk-in.”

Police said Womack shot Dunlap several times after reportedly finding the man in his kitchen.

Womack said he is temporarily living elsewhere while the scene is being investigated. Another person’s apartment door was struck by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.

A police spokesperson told TMZ Dunlap is believed to have been intoxicated when he came to Womack’s apartment.

Dunlap’s family member said he is now stable and expected to survive.

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday.