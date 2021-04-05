China cautions Japan ahead of US-Japan summit

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi bump elbows as they meet amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo. Wang has cautioned Japan against teaming up with the U.S. to counter China, ahead of a U.S.-Japan summit on April 16, 2021. Wang said that Japan should not be misled by countries holding a biased view against China. He made the remarks in a phone conversation Monday evening, April 5, 2021 with Motegi. (Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP, File)

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister has cautioned Japan against teaming up with the U.S. to counter China.

The warning comes ahead of a meeting next week between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and President Joe Biden.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Japan should not be misled by countries holding a biased view against China. He made the remarks in a phone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Biden has stressed rebuilding ties with European and Asian allies as the U.S. prepares for competition with a rising China.