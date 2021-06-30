CHIRLA discusses SCOTUS ruling to allow government to indefinitely detain certain immigrants

Those who’ve been deported and re-entered the country illegally face indefinite detention, even if they fear persecution or torture in their homeland.

This change is due to a ruling handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday morning.

The conservative majority on the high court sided with former President Donald Trump’s administration, which argued its case in January before President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

They argued that immigrants facing deportation were likely to flee if released on bond.

Rita Medina, the California policy and advocacy manager for CHIRLA, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, joined Sonseeahray to discuss the latest developments.