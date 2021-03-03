‘Chivalry’ homework assignment in Texas gains negative attention online

SHALLOWATER, Texas — A homework assignment from a Texas high school gained negative attention online.

The homework assignment, copied over to a private Facebook group, instructed girls at Shallowater High School to abide by the code of chivalry and standards set in medieval times.

The rules of the assignment instructed:

“Ladies to dress in a feminine manner (in school dress code) to please the men.”

“Ladies must address all men respectfully by title, with a lowered head and curtsy.”

“Ladies must not complain or whine.”

“Ladies must cook (preferably not buy) something for the gentlemen in their class. Sweet baked goods are preferable.”

“Ladies must not initiate conversations with males (with the exception of male teachers).”

“The ladies must walk behind men daintily as if their feet were bound.”

“Outside the classroom, ladies cannot show intellectual superiority if it would offend the men around them.”

“Ladies should clean up after the men.”

“Ladies must obey any reasonable request of a male. If not sure if it is considered reasonable, ladies can check with their teachers.”

“Ladies must bring in root beer, ginger ale or sparkling cider for the gentlemen in their class.”

There were 10 rules total and each rule was to be signed off by an adult for 10 points, according to the directions of the assignment.

Here’s a really … interesting … assignment on chivalry from @shallowaterisd. They are requiring the female students to lower their heads and curtsy for men; clean up after men; cook for and bring a drink to the men’s class. This goes on for the entire day … even at home. pic.twitter.com/i81Zr2iAva — Brandi D. Addison Davis 🗞 (@BrandiDAddison) March 3, 2021

A member of the Facebook group said there was also an assignment for the male students, which instructed them to “have manners towards the ladies and treat them politely in some situations.”

Members of the Facebook group said the assignment was replaced after parents complained.

After this story was published, school officials offered a brief comment:

This assignment has been reviewed, and despite its historical context, it does not reflect our district and community values. The matter has been addressed with the teacher, and the assignment was removed.