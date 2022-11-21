(KTXL) — Christmas is only weeks away, and from now until then, millions of Americans will work on getting gifts shipped to their loved ones.

While it’s better to take care of shipping earlier, there are plenty of people who will wait until the last minute of the holiday season to take care of shipping Christmas gifts.

The United States Postal Service, UPS and FedEx — the three largest carriers in the country — recently published their deadlines for holiday shipping this year.

One important thing to note for Christmas gift shipping this year is that the holiday falls on a Sunday, a traditionally slower day for shipping, so it would be wise to take care of sending gifts even earlier.

United States Postal Service

These are the recommended “send-by” dates in order for a gift to be delivered in the lower 48 states by Christmas by the USPS.

Retail Ground — Dec. 17

First-Class Mail — Dec. 17

Priority Mail — Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 23

For Alaska: Retail Ground — Dec. 2

First-Class Mail — Dec. 17

Priority Mail — Dec. 17

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 21 For Hawaii: Retail Ground — N/A

First-Class Mail — Dec. 17

Priority Mail — Dec. 17

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 21

You can find the USPS send-by dates for international mail and military mail here, and the hours for post office locations during the days around Christmas and the New Year here.

UPS

These are the recommended send-by dates in order for a gift to be delivered by UPS before Dec. 25.

Ground Shipping — Use this calculator

3-Day Select — Dec. 20

2nd Day Air — Dec. 21

Next Day Air — Dec. 22

Information on shipping to other countries and the services available on the days around Christmas and the New Year here.

FedEx

These are the recommended send-by dates in order for a gift to be delivered by FedEx before Dec. 25.

Ground Economy — Dec. 8

Ground Contiguous, AK & HI — Dec. 14

Express Saver — Dec. 20

Express 2Day — Dec. 21

Express SameDay — Dec. 23

Information on freight shipping and shipping to other countries here.