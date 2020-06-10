Christopher Columbus statue beheaded in Boston

BOSTON (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a statue of Christopher Columbus was beheaded in Boston overnight.

The statue is located at Christopher Columbus Park right on Boston Harbor.

The statue has been defaced twice before in recent memory.

In 2015, the statue was covered in fake blood and had the phrase “Black Lives Matter” spray-painted on its base. In 2006, the head was stolen off the statue and was missing for about a week before it was recovered and repaired.

There has been no word on any arrests in the most recent incident.

During protests over the past few days, statues of figures connected to slavery have been toppled and vandalized around the world.