Civilian airlines to assist with Afghanistan airlift

(KTXL) — Several U.S. airlines announced Sunday they would be assisting the Defense Department in evacuating civilians from Afghanistan.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III ordered the activation of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, which allows the U.S. government to call on civilian aircraft to assist in operations.

I've ordered @US_TRANSCOM to activate Stage I of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet. CRAF activation provides the @DeptofDefense access to commercial air mobility resources to augment our support to the @StateDept in the evacuation of Americans, SIV's, and other at-risk Afghans. (1/3) — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) August 22, 2021

18 aircraft from six U.S. airlines will be used to fly Americans, persons with special immigrant visas and at-risk Afghans from “temporary safe havens” and other staging areas. They will not fly into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Austin said.

Hawaiian Airlines and others announced their participation on Twitter.

We have been called to duty under the Civil Reserve Air Fleet to support the emergency evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan. We are proud to join the U.S. DoD & our fellow air carriers in the humanitarian effort to bring to the U.S. our citizens & the Afghans who supported them. pic.twitter.com/J5sLvZf75U — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) August 22, 2021