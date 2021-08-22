Civilian airlines to assist with Afghanistan airlift

(KTXL) — Several U.S. airlines announced Sunday they would be assisting the Defense Department in evacuating civilians from Afghanistan.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III ordered the activation of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, which allows the U.S. government to call on civilian aircraft to assist in operations.
18 aircraft from six U.S. airlines will be used to fly Americans, persons with special immigrant visas and at-risk Afghans from “temporary safe havens” and other staging areas. They will not fly into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Austin said.
Hawaiian Airlines and others announced their participation on Twitter.