College admissions upended by virus, expert says

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The pandemic has disrupted many industries but experts say it’s also causing chaos within the college admissions process.

However, that could be an advantage for some high school students hoping to get into their dream university.

“If you don’t need financial aid and you can think of a project or an idea and really stick with it, your opportunity to get into the college of your dreams is going to be the best that it’s ever been in American history,” said Cardinal Education CEO Allen Koh.

Cardinal Education specializes in college admissions and test preparation.

“Coronavirus makes it so that international students may not be able to fly here, they may not be able to get visas here and the economy may make it so that they can’t afford to come here,” said Koh.

Koh said that with the economic slowdown, enrollment numbers could plummet for the next few years as many parents won’t be able to afford tuition.

“Within the next several years, I think you’re going to see hundreds of universities across the country declare bankruptcy,” Koh told FOX40.

Which is why, according to Koh, college admissions boards may not be as picky with applicants. But Koh warns that students must use this time wisely.

“Admissions officers will expect that you’ve done something productive other than 50 hours of social media and video games a week,” said Koh.

Although many colleges have announced that the SATs will be optional, Koh strongly recommends students still take them.

“Because you’re not going to be able to do activities and other things to show colleges that you’re a mature, hardworking person,” said Koh.

SAT tests scheduled in May and June have now been pushed back until July and the college board is working on a system so the test can be taken from home.

“This isn’t quite a vacation. (Admissions officers) are going to want to hear about how you took this crisis as an opportunity to do something to better yourself and those around you,” said Koh.