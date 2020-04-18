Coronavirus Food Assistance Program announced, would send billions to nation’s farmers

(KTXL) — There is new agreement that good, healthy food should not be wasted as so many struggle with COVID-19-related job loss across the country.

In his latest briefing on the country’s response to the coronavirus, President Donald Trump and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue made an announcement that will solve problems on both ends of the food chain.

Fresh milk is being dumped in California and across the country because the commercial or school-affiliated channels certain producers normally sell through are not operative right now with COVID-19 restricting so much of society. Similar problems have affected produce, with fields being plowed over.

The new Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will now try to keep all that from happening.

“The program is really divided into two parts. One is a direct payment, $16 billion in direct payments to farmers, ranchers and producers who’ve experienced unprecedented losses during this pandemic,” Perdue said at Friday’s White House briefing. “Since we wanted to get payments out to producers as quickly as possible, we decided to use the funds in the CCC, the current funds of $6.5 billion combined with the 19.5 of COVID money rather than wait for the replenishment of the CCC funds in July.”

CCC stands for Commodity Credit Corporation.

Another $3 billion will be used by the USDA to buy from farmers what might have otherwise been dumped out or plowed over. Food stuffs will then be dispersed through America’s food bank network.

Food banks everywhere are facing intense demand with so many people now out of work.