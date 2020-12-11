Cuba’s president to drop its dual currency system Jan. 1

Photographed through a window, a woman waits to collect money at a Western Union office on its last day of business in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Restrictions from the Trump administration on the military-controlled operator that handles cash deposits will go into effect Monday at 6 p.m. local, keeping Cubans from being able to retrieve money sent from abroad through Western Union – the main source of cash remittances for many families. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s president has announced that the government will unify the island’s monetary system on New Year’s Day, closing the door on more than 25 years with two national currencies in circulation.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel said in a national radio and television broadcast Thursday night that the country will revert to using its peso, which has an official exchange rate of 24 for a U.S. dollar.

It will drop the convertible peso, which is worth about $1.

Government officials for several years had conceded the difficulties of having the two currencies and different exchange rates. But they made no move to impose a reorganization because of worries about the potential negative impact, including inflation.