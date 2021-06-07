Cybersecurity expert discusses attack concerns in America

In just eight days, President Joe Biden will sit down with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a long-awaited summit about a list of issues between the two countries.

At the beginning of last month, millions lost gas service across the east and south due to the Colonial Pipeline ransonware incident. It was blamed on Russian hacking group Dark Side.

Since then, Russia has promised to send “uncomfortable” signals to the U.S.

Chris Nyhuis, the CEO of leading industry cybersecurity company Vigilant, spoke to Sonseeahray about America being under attack in this way.