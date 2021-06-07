Delta flight diverted after passenger attempts to breach cockpit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WKRN) — A flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to Albuquerque on Friday afternoon after a passenger attempted to break into the cockpit.
According to Albuquerque International Sunport officials, the passenger attempted to breach the cockpit of Delta Airlines Flight #386 but was unsuccessful.
The plane safely landed in Albuquerque around 1:20 p.m. PT, and the passenger was arrested by airport police.
The flight was grounded for several hours in Albuquerque and was not expected to take off until at least 7:15 p.m. PT. The flight wasn’t expected to land in Nashville until 10 p.m. Saturday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was looking into the incident.