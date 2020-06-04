Deputy mayor in Maine charged in case of racist Floyd post

BREWER, Maine (AP) — The deputy mayor of a Maine city has resigned and was charged with filing a false report after he said someone hacked his social media account to make racist statements about the George Floyd killing.

The Bangor Daily News reports Brewer police said Thomas Morelli was charged in relation to the incident.

Morelli issued a statement in which he said he is “ashamed of my comments and behavior” and acknowledged his participation in “Facebook trolling.”

Morelli had told police on Monday that someone had gained access to his Facebook account to post racist comments about Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.