Derecho with 100 mph winds approaches Chicago as it moves across the Midwest

(CNN) — A line of severe storms on Monday approached downtown Chicago, where a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect.

The storms have produced winds as high as 100 mph as they moved through Iowa and Illinois.

“Remain indoors. Do not start moving loose objects back outside until winds subside,” the National Weather Service’s office in Chicago tweeted.

The storms are part of what the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center called a “particularly dangerous situation.”

We received this video from the Rogers Park section of #Chicago, of debris being lifted. There was a tornado warning in effect for the north side of the city. If you have any instances of significant damage from Rogers Park & nearby, please tweet them to us. Thanks. #ilwx https://t.co/nq3vstjEnW — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 10, 2020

Tornado warnings are in effect west of Chicago.

More than 500,000 homes and businesses in the Midwest are without power, including a third of all of customers in Iowa.

The storms are part of a derecho that was moving out of Iowa into northern Illinois, toward Chicago, and that prompted the Storm Prediction Center to issue a PDS thunderstorm watch through 7 p.m. CT Monday.

“PDS severe thunderstorm watches are rare, and reserved for only the strongest thunderstorm events,” CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said. “Wind gusts are expected to reach up 100 mph with the line of thunderstorms as rolls across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.”

A wind gust of 106 mph in Marshall, Iowa, was already reported as the storm passed through.

“A derecho producing widespread damaging winds, some of which should be intense, is expected to persist and expand east from Iowa into parts of the Midwest through this evening,” the Storm Prediction Center said Monday.

A derecho (pronounced similar to “deh-REY-cho”) is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms.

A derecho can produce destruction similar to that of a tornado, but the damage typically occurs in one direction along a relatively straight swath. The term “straight-line wind damage” sometimes is used to describe derecho damage, says the SPC.

This storm complex is within the same area that is also under a moderate risk (level 4 of 5) for severe storms. The SPC upgraded this risk level Monday afternoon because of the formation of the derecho. The risk area includes over 13 million people.

In addition to wind damage, tornadoes and large hail — one and a half inches in diameter — are possible.