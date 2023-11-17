(FOX40.COM) — Sean “Diddy” Combs and singer Cassie reached a settlement nearly 24 hours after Cassie filed a $30M lawsuit against him for alleged abuse.

According to court records, Cassie, who’s full name is Casandra Ventura, accused Diddy of rape, physical abuse, sex trafficking, forced substance abuse and more over a 10-year span.

Although Diddy denied all allegations, AP news reported the swift settlement was shared via press release from attorney Douglas Wigdor, who represents Cassie. Details of the settlement have not been released.