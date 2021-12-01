Director of Californians for Life discusses hopes for SCOTUS abortion hearing

Californians in Sacramento are united with folks outside of the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. and other spots all across the country.

Hundreds of abortion debate partisans crowded the plaza in front of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, trading chants as justices heard the highly anticipated arguments inside.

After nearly two hours of arguments, Supreme Court’s conservative majority signaled it would uphold Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortion and may go much further to overturn the nationwide right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years.

The fate of the court’s historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion throughout the United States and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe, probably won’t be known until next June.

The director of Californians for Life, Wynette Sills, joined Sonseeahray to discuss her hopes that the hard-right majority on the high court does away with legal precedent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.