Doctor discusses psychological impacts of images showing Haitian migrants at border

President Joe Biden is under fire for the treatment of Haitian migrants who made a massive camp under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas.

This photo combination shows an area where migrants, many from Haiti, were encamped along the Del Rio International Bridge on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, and a photo showing the area after it was cleared off by authorities, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

As criticism of the camp intensified, images emerged of border patrol agents on horses rounding the migrants up. Some have said the images are reminiscent of slavery in America.

Aside from stirring people’s emotions, experts believe those images caused trauma far beyond Texas.

Dr. Kristee Haggins, psychologist and professor

“So, you know, you mentioned the term PTSD or post-traumatic stress disorder, which is a form of trauma that people experience. But, some of the work that I specifically am looking at is post-traumatic slavery syndrome or disorder, with really the idea that there’s nothing post about it,” Haggins explained. “That there’s much pervasive issues around race, racism, discrimination and oppression, and anti-Blackness that Black people experience on a daily basis.”

Haggins also explained how these images can impact people, particularly those of African ancestry, who can connect to the experience of enslavement.