OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Over the weekend, staff at the Oklahoma Humane Society found a dog in a precarious position.

The Chihuahua was left in a carrier hanging from their front doors.

“He’s doing good,” said Roshelle Anderson with OK Humane. “He was a little Chihuahua.”

Dog left on OK Humane Society’s doors. (Image courtesy Roshelle Anderson.) Dog left on OK Humane Society’s doors. (Image courtesy Roshelle Anderson.)

Anderson said it’s not clear how long the pup was there or who left him. However, he is now doing well.

But Anderson said this story points to a bigger problem, especially now that many local animal welfare facilities are closing their doors due to the canine flu.

The Oklahoma Humane Society is seeing more and more pets come to them, but they can’t take them all in.

“We have an intake and it’s already bursting at the seams,” Anderson said. “Unfortunately, we aren’t a shelter, so we can’t take them in. We rely heavily on the community and fosters. So we really need more fosters to step up if they can. If you’re able to take in an animal, it would really help.”

The week of July 4th is always a busy time for rescues and animal welfare, and they were urging dog owners to take precautions.

“They’re scared of the big booms — it gets me too,” Anderson said. “So it’s really important to make sure that your dog has its tag with your information on it. Microchips are important to have with up-to-date information.”