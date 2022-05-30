SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tuesday marks one week since an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers.

Since then, Texas law enforcement officials have faced growing scrutiny over their response to the mass shooting.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will conduct a critical incident review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary at the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin.

