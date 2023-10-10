(KTLA) – Domino’s is giving its customers free pizza for life’s unexpected moments.

Through the company’s new Emergency Pizza program, customers can receive a free medium two-topping pizza whenever they need it, the company announced in a press release.

“Perhaps you burned dinner, the power went out, or maybe your in-laws just dropped in without notice – whatever your emergency situation, Domino’s believes a free pizza can make anything better,” Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president and chief brand officer, said in a statement.

“Why did we launch Domino’s Emergency Pizza? With so much uncertainty in everyday life, we believe everyone needs a pizza pick-me-up at some point,” she continued.

Customers who place a qualifying online order can earn an Emergency Pizza from now through Feb. 11, 2024, and redeem the offer through their Domino’s Rewards account.

To earn or redeem the Emergency Pizza, customers should do the following, according to Domino’s:

Place either a delivery order online or a digital carryout order of $7.99 or more to automatically earn an Emergency Pizza after the order goes through.

Within seven days, claim the pizza by signing into or joining Domino’s Rewards.

Visit the “My Deals & Rewards” page under your Domino’s Rewards account to redeem the pizza within 30 days.