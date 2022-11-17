(KTXL) — Former Sacramento forward Donte Greene is facing up to six years in prison on charges related to attempted robbery in Indiana, according to reports.

The South Bend Tribune reported that Greene, who played four seasons with the Kings, was arrested in Elkhart County, Indiana on Nov. 8 for allegedly trying to rob a gas station clerk in Goshen.

Police in Goshen were dispatched to a Phillips 66 Station due to reports of a drunk driver, the Tribune reported.

According to the newspaper, Greene allegedly entered the Phillips 66 station and told the clerk to “give him all the money” and made threatening movements toward the cashier.

According to court documents obtained by the Tribune, the cashier tried to call 911 and Greene allegedly told him to not call the police.

The Tribune said employees from a nearby Taco Bell called 911 to report the incident after seeing Greene enter the store.

In court documents that the publication cited, video footage allegedly shows Greene talking with the clerk and walking around the store before taking items out of his pockets and taking off his shirt.

Greene began to lunge at the cashier, who backed away from the counter, the Tribune reported. According to the Tribune, Greene didn’t have a weapon and take anything from the gas station.

Although police initially responded to reports of a drunk driver, Greene is not being charged with anything related to alcohol consumption.

Greene was drafted No. 28 overall by the Kings in the 2008 draft and last played with the team during the 2011-12 season.

During his time with the Kings, Greene averaged 6.1 points per game and started in 82 games. He also spent time in the NBA Development League as part of the Reno Bighorns.

Before coming to Sacramento, Greene played at Syracuse, scoring 17.7 per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds per game as a freshman. He earned Second Team All-Big East honors along with getting named to the Big East All-Freshman Team.

He declared for the NBA Draft after his freshman season.

Greene recently played in the Big 3 League, serving as a co-captain for the Killer 3’s, according to a May press release from the league.