In celebration of his birthday on Oct. 24, the music artist Drake is hooking up people in multiple states, including California, with some free food at Dave’s Hot Chicken.

The chain is a Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant that started out six years ago in an East Hollywood parking lot, according to their website. Since then, it has reportedly become the Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chain in America.

Drake announced on Instagram that locals can get select freebies on him at Dave’s Hot Chicken on Oct. 24.

Drake announced the celebration to his 143 million Instagram followers on Oct. 19. and said that participants could get a chicken slider or tender at Dave’s Hot Chicken on him from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on his 37th birthday.

Dave’s Hot Chicken followed up on Drake’s social media post by saying in a press release, “The hook-up is for anyone who comes by their local Dave’s and scans their Dave’s Hot Chicken app.”

The chicken restaurant reported that it’s the second year that the superstar, who became an investor in the brand once he tried the food and met the founders, is giving everyone a chance to experience the “mind-blowing taste of a Dave’s Hot Chicken slider, on him.”

Participating Sacramento area locations include:

•Fair Oaks – Madison Ave: 8810 Madison Ave., Fair Oaks, (916) 866-1670.

•Folsom– Iron Pt. Road: 2379 Iron Point Rd. Suite 100, (279) 278-8599.

For more information on other participating locations in Calif. and throughout the United States visit www.daveshotchicken.com.

No coupon or code is needed, according to the press release. This celebration is only available when visiting the restaurant, and not online or through third-party delivery services.