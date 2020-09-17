DRONE VIDEO: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Drone footage by John Oldshue captured massive flooding along Fish River in Baldwin County Thursday.
Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.
LATEST STORIES
- Claims of ICE detention center hysterectomies spark investigations
- Kings Canyon to close due to smoke impacts and hazardous air quality
- FBI director says antifa is an ideology, not an organization
- Blue Bell to pay $17.25M in criminal penalties after 2015 listeria contamination
- Cash App con could wipe out your bank account