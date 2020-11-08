Safety advice from fire officials after earthquake hits Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed Sunday morning that an earthquake hit near the coast of Southeastern Massachusetts.
The estimated 4.0 quake shook the Dartmouth area around 9:10 a.m., according to the USGS, though people around Southern New England told 12 News via ReportIt! that they felt their homes shake.
There were also some reports of minor damage. The New Bedford Fire Department is advising anyone who felt the earthquake to check their gas lines, furnace and smokestack, as well as make sure they have a working carbon monoxide detector.
USGS Earthquake Hazards Interactive Map with ‘Shakemap’ Contours: Use Interactive Map »
WPRI Pinpoint Weather 12 Meteorologist Pete Mangione is working this developing story.