Employee accused of stealing from Nevada dental office, extracting 13 teeth without a license

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KTXL) — A Nevada dental office employee was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from her workplace and extracting someone’s teeth without a license.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Laurel Eich, from Reno, faces multiple felony charges after she was accused of breaking into a Sun Valley dental office on May 3 and stealing $22,861 in cash and checks from a cash drawer.

According to the sheriff’s office, Eich also admitted to performing 13 tooth extractions on one person using anesthetic that the dental office had discarded.

Eich also faces three felony counts for violating probation or condition of a suspended sentence.

