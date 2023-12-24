(KRON) — A star actor on the Emmy-winning HBO show “Euphoria” is making his professional boxing debut in early 2024.

Javon “Wanna” Walton, known for portraying the character Ashtray, will make his professional boxing debut on March 2 in Puerto Rico, his promoter Most Valuable Promotions announced this week. His opponent has not been announced.

Aside from starring in a popular TV show, Walton has over 25 amateur fights on his record (20-9, 1 KO). The 17-year-old actor and boxer is from Atlanta.

Walton has amassed a large social media following from starring in “Euphoria” since 2019. He has over 5 million followers on Instagram.

Walton will fight in boxing star Amanda Serrano’s main event at the El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. YouTube star and Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Jake Paul will fight in the co-main event.

“With Amanda ‘The Real Deal’ Serrano, Jake Paul aka ‘El Gallo de Dorado’ and Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton all on the card, this is sure to be one of the biggest nights of boxing in Puerto Rican history,” Most Valuable Promotions wrote on X.

In the United States, the fight will be shown on subscription-streaming service DAZN.