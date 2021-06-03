F. Lee Bailey, celebrity lawyer who represented O.J. Simpson, dies at 87

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Famed lawyer F. Lee Bailey, who represented several high-profile clients including O.J. Simpson, has died, TMZ reports.

Bailey’s clients included Simpson, Patty Hearst, Sam Shepard and Boston Strangler Albert DeSalvo.

Simpson posted a video on his Twitter account remembering his former representation.

I lost a great one. F Lee Bailey you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/6s8JI3OQVB — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 3, 2021

The death was confirmed Thursday by Peter Horstmann, who worked with Bailey as an associate in the same law office for seven years.

In a legal career that lasted more than four decades, Bailey was seen as arrogant, egocentric and contemptuous of authority. But he was also acknowledged as bold, brilliant, meticulous and tireless in the defense of his clients.

“The legal profession is a business with a tremendous collection of egos,” Bailey said an in interview with U.S. News and World Report in September 1981. “Few people who are not strong egotistically gravitate to it.”

Throughout his career, Bailey antagonized authorities with his sometimes abrasive style and his quest for publicity. He was censured by a Massachusetts judge in 1970 for “his philosophy of extreme egocentricity,” and was disbarred for a year in New Jersey in 1971 for talking publicly about a case.

Bailey was disbarred in Florida in 2001 and the next year in Massachusetts for the way he handled millions of dollars in stock owned by a convicted drug smuggler in 1994. He spent almost six weeks in federal prison charged with contempt of court in 1996 after refusing to turn over the stock. The experience left him “embittered.”

He eventually won the right to practice law in Maine in 2013.

Bailey was married four times and divorced three. His fourth wife, Patricia, died in 1999. He had three children.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.