FAA aims to fine disruptive air passengers up to $31,750

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials keep seeing cases of airline passengers getting into confrontations with flight attendants or other passengers.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that it is seeking fines ranging from $14,500 to $31,750 against three recent passengers.
The FAA says the cases fall under its “zero-tolerance” policy against disruptive air travelers.
All three cases involve passengers who drank alcohol that they brought on board the planes, in violation of federal rules.
In one case, police escorted a man off a plane in Boston.
In another, two off-duty law enforcement officers wrestled a man back into his seat and then kept eyes on him the rest of the flight.