MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — FBI investigators will return to the Idaho college killings house Tuesday to gather additional evidence and measures as the trial of suspect Bryan Kohberger has been delayed indefinitely, according to a press release.

Investigators are returning to the home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho, to “get documentation to construct visual and audio exhibits and a physical model of the home” where four university students were killed.

The prosecution explained to the university that the original timeline to create visual displays and models of the home was not enough time. The FBI is using an extended trial timeline to gather additional measurements and images of the home now that all personal items from the building have been removed, the release said.

The house will be resecured once officers complete this step in their investigation.

The Goncalves family released the following statement:

“As the family has stressed from the beginning of this investigation, the King Road house is one of the most critical pieces of evidence in this case. We are grateful that the University of Idaho listened to the family’s concerns and delayed the demolition of the home. Isn’t this the whole point of not destroying evidence? You may not know if you need it until later or it may become more important once a jury hears evidence in a case. It is our understanding that the King Road residence will not be demolished until after the trial has concluded. On another note, it is important for families of victims to stay involved in this process and trust your gut when it comes to standing up for the victims in the case. Our voice has been loud and consistent and will stay that way for Kaylee , Xana and all the victims until justice has been served.”

The physical house will no longer be destroyed this semester, the university said. However, the intention to eventually demolish it remains.

Kohberger is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. They were found stabbed to death in November 2022 in the off-campus house near the University of Idaho.

The deaths of the four students shocked the country as initially there were few leads on what happened to the group.

Kohberger was arrested at his parent’s home in Pennsylvania after investigators used familial DNA to link Kohberger to evidence found at the crime scene.

His trial was initially set to begin Oct. 2 but his team requested more time to review evidence. A new trial date has not been set.