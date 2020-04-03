FDA reduces deferral period for gay, bisexual men who want to give blood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- As COVID-19 continues to spread, blood donations are in high demand.

As a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it is loosening restrictions for gay men donating blood. On Thursday, the FDA said it would reduce the time gay and bisexual men have to be celibate to donate blood.

“A few years ago the FDA changed its policy to allow men who have sex with men to donate blood but only after a year of celibacy, of refraining from sexual activity," explained Sacramento LGBT Community Center CEO David Heitstuman.

Heitstuman said it has been a longstanding battle to provide equal rights for gay men, particularly when it comes to giving blood.

"Even the year ban was discriminatory against men who have sex with men. A lot of gay and bisexual men who have been prohibited from donating blood,” he told FOX40. "Because we have really good blood screening techniques here in the U.S. to screen HIV and other diseases."

Among the new guidelines, the FDA is changing the recommended deferral period from 12 to three months.

It’s something Heitstuman said is reassuring. But he said still, more needs to be done.

"I'm hopeful that after this point of crisis with the virus is past that the FDA continues to examine this policy and continue to advocate and work toward one that's fully based in science, and allows gay and bisexual men to donate blood right away," he said.

The American Red Cross issued a statement in response to the announcement saying, in part:

The American Red Cross is pleased that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated its eligibility guidance regarding men who have sex with men. … … These changes will potentially allow more individuals to donate and help ensure blood collection organizations across the country continue to meet patient needs throughout this pandemic and beyond. American Red Cross

The president and CEO of GLAAD, a media monitoring organization, also said in part:

This is a victory for all of us who spoke out against the discriminatory ban on gay and bisexual men donating blood. The FDA’s decision to lower the deferral period on men who have sex with men from 12 months to 3 months is a step towards being more in line with science, but remains imperfect. We will keep fighting until the deferral period is lifted and gay and bi men, and all LGBTQ people, are treated equal to others. Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO

The FDA says this new policy will remain in effect even after the COVID-19 pandemic.